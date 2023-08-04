Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $187.04 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,247,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,595 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for approximately 2.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $187,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.34. The stock had a trading volume of 986,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,006.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,106 shares of company stock worth $4,590,718 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.