Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 478,450 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 478,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,795,000. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 1.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of Verisk Analytics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,308,000 after acquiring an additional 97,123 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,447,000 after acquiring an additional 35,605 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,041,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $268,659,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.92.

Insider Activity

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $356,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,607 shares in the company, valued at $9,475,994.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,241 shares of company stock worth $3,626,674 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $229.76. The stock had a trading volume of 804,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,953. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.94 and a twelve month high of $238.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.15.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 67.80%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

