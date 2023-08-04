Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Raised to $37.00 at TD Cowen

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

VRNS has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.16.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

