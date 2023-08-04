Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 8.0% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.26. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

