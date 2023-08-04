Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is CGN Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of CGN Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Parker Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTI traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.80. 2,925,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,879. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $315.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.23.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

