Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 134,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 61,439 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 645,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 484,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.66. 4,529,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,161. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

