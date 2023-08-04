Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by ML & R Wealth Management LLC

ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 108.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.3% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.61. 1,597,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,780. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average of $75.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

