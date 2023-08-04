Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Holdings Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,813,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 3.49% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $353,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Regimen Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 32,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 56,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VOT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.70. 41,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $215.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

