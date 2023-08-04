Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Kraft Asset Management LLC

Kraft Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 33,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orcam Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.27. 2,619,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,887. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $61.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.57.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.1276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.