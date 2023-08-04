Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,771 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.15% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $124,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,817,000. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,998. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.48. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $93.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

