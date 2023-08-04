Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $46.18. 9,904,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,973,517. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.