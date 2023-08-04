Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,759,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,989 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.58% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $201,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $158,001,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,461.8% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,082,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,845 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.18. 1,312,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,435. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

