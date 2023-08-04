Vai (VAI) Trading Up 1.5% This Week

Vai (VAI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Vai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003392 BTC on exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $56.36 million and approximately $11,272.49 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vai has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vai launched on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Vai Token Trading

