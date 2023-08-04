USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on USCB. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on USCB Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on USCB Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get USCB Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on USCB

USCB Financial Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USCB Financial

Shares of USCB stock opened at $11.33 on Monday. USCB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 24,610 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in USCB Financial by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC grew its position in USCB Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 110,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About USCB Financial

(Get Free Report)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.