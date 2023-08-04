USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Sells $14,692.26 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 226 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $14,692.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $66.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day moving average is $62.26. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $73.25.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.77 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USNA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 64.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 152.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

