UroGen Pharma (URGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect UroGen Pharma to post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter.
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. On average, analysts expect UroGen Pharma to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
UroGen Pharma Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of UroGen Pharma stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.90. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $23.93.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $23.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UroGen Pharma from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday.
About UroGen Pharma
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.
