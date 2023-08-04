UroGen Pharma (URGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect UroGen Pharma to post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. On average, analysts expect UroGen Pharma to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UroGen Pharma Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of UroGen Pharma stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.90. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 9.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 68.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 17,719 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 76.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $23.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UroGen Pharma from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

