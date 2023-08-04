Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Security Instruments from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UUU

Universal Security Instruments Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN UUU opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 million, a PE ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27. Universal Security Instruments has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Security Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.