Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UVE. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Universal Insurance from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE:UVE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,114. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $444.28 million, a P/E ratio of 82.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $337,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,591 shares in the company, valued at $22,362,720.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $337,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,591 shares in the company, valued at $22,362,720.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,224.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $902,900. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 5,434.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

