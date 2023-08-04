Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $108.00 million-$118.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.28 million.

Universal Electronics Stock Performance

Universal Electronics stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 52,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,611. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $28.59.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $108.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.56 million. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. Research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post -5.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 73.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 564,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 182,987 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Universal Electronics in the first quarter valued at $767,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 20.5% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 194,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 33,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Universal Electronics in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

Featured Stories

