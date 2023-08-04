United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Announces $1.62 Quarterly Dividend

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

United Parcel Service has increased its dividend by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. United Parcel Service has a payout ratio of 55.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $11.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $181.50 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The firm has a market cap of $155.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.38 and a 200-day moving average of $181.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

