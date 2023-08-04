uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QURE. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on uniQure from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.70.

uniQure Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ QURE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.46. 275,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,386. uniQure has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($4.41). The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.66 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 166.83% and a negative return on equity of 42.77%. Research analysts predict that uniQure will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $30,057.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,254.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 15,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $171,729.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,313.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $30,057.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,254.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,925 shares of company stock worth $299,850 in the last three months. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 631,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $855,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $3,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

