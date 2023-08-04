Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.1% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $727,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $998,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.52. 1,422,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

