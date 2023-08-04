UBS Group Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $175.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.27.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $12.10 on Friday, hitting $141.01. 55,828,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,700,957. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 334.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

