UBS Group Downgrades XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BOCOM International cut XPeng from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised XPeng from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.80 to $25.30 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $18.10 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised XPeng from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays downgraded XPeng from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.99.

Shares of XPEV opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.49. XPeng has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $25.91.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $587.31 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that XPeng will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in XPeng by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 13.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

