UBS Group Downgrades Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) to Neutral

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $142.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $140.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.04.

EA traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $123.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,531. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.04. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $250,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,399 shares of company stock worth $4,131,323. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,384,890,000 after purchasing an additional 349,575,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,912,701 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,555,333,000 after buying an additional 272,146 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $827,685,000 after buying an additional 1,608,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,808,956 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $698,212,000 after buying an additional 52,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

