UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $224.52 and last traded at $224.52. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.94.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.