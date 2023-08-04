Uber Technologies’ (UBER) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.03.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $92.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.58, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,399 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

