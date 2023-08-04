Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Issues Earnings Results

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,074,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,226,266. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $92.61 billion, a PE ratio of -208.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $699,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,917,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,143 shares of company stock worth $10,798,399. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $178,126,000. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,827,082 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $193,564,000 after buying an additional 4,016,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

