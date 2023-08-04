Uber Technologies, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now forecasts that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.25. 10,108,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,245,018. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The stock has a market cap of $93.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 57,233 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,832,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,399 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

