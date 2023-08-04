U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Trading Down 4.3%

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.82 and last traded at $16.82. Approximately 30,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 34,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $92.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $2,331,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Company Profile

The U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of 28 precious metal mining firms listed in the US, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong or South Africa. Holdings are selected by fundamental factors and weighted in fixed tiers.

