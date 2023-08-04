Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara purchased 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 over the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE TSN opened at $56.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.68. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

