Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. Tyra Biosciences has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $19.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $30,457.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,535.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $30,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,535.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Harris sold 3,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $59,265.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,621,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,638,675.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,717 shares of company stock worth $1,188,096 over the last three months. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 47.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 73,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 72,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

