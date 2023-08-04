Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading Up 4.1%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 70,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 487,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.
Tuya Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $938.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.49 million during the quarter. Tuya had a negative net margin of 56.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tuya
Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
