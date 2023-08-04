Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading Up 4.1%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 70,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 487,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Tuya Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $938.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00.

Get Tuya alerts:

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.49 million during the quarter. Tuya had a negative net margin of 56.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tuya

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Tuya by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tuya by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tuya by 345.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 54,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.