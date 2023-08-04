TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $546.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $0.25-0.31 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.25-$0.31 EPS.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

TTM Technologies stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,137. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62.

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 7,131 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $95,769.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,328.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 14,124.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

