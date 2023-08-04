TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $546.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $0.25-0.31 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.25-$0.31 EPS.
TTM Technologies stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,137. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62.
In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 7,131 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $95,769.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,328.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.
