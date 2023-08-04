TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $593.00 million-$613.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.22 million. TTEC also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.38-$2.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TTEC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

TTEC Price Performance

Shares of TTEC traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $32.82. The stock had a trading volume of 157,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average of $38.15. TTEC has a twelve month low of $30.77 and a twelve month high of $76.25.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $633.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.51 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 3.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that TTEC will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marc Holtzman purchased 7,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,944.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,390.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTEC

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TTEC by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in TTEC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 61.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 13.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

See Also

