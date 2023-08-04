Trust Co of Kansas Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Trust Co of Kansas decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,819 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 3.2% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,698,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,509,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,719,000 after purchasing an additional 229,530 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,606,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.41.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,646. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The company has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.07.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 80.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

