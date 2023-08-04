Trust Co of Kansas Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Trust Co of Kansas reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $721,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in AbbVie by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,984,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 516,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $149.16. 1,280,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,977,185. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

