Trust Co of Kansas Makes New $211,000 Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 75,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $851,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $413,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $413,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,735.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,849 shares of company stock valued at $5,141,405 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.01. 933,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.49 and a 200 day moving average of $136.51.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

