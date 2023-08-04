Truist Financial Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $176.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.53% from the company’s current price.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.36.

Amazon.com stock opened at $128.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 306.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.71. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

