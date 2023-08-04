Truist Financial Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $122.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $93.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ON. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.31.

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,271,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,847,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $54.93 and a one year high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.34 and its 200 day moving average is $83.80.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,959 shares of company stock valued at $9,910,489. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

