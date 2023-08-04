Truist Financial Increases Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $71.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OLLI. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.69.

Shares of OLLI traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.50. The stock had a trading volume of 307,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,394. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $73.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average of $60.54.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $58,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $343,589.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $58,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $41,301,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,482,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $33,285,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $33,068,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,742,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

