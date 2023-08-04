Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,309 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.24% of Chubb worth $196,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.85. The company had a trading volume of 622,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.80 and a 200 day moving average of $200.65. The company has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,085 shares of company stock worth $2,337,726. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

