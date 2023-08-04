Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,351 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,464 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Costco Wholesale worth $171,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,406,948,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of COST traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $557.41. The company had a trading volume of 457,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,512. The company has a market capitalization of $246.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $571.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $534.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

