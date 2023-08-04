Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,402 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Accenture worth $261,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,625,000 after purchasing an additional 223,509 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,877,293,000 after purchasing an additional 354,513 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,850,765,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

ACN traded down $1.66 on Friday, reaching $315.47. 1,281,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,991. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $327.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.72 and its 200-day moving average is $287.96. The company has a market cap of $209.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,774 shares of company stock worth $7,203,891. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

