Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,403,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,875 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Truist Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $538,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

AGG traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,796,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,144,945. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $103.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.60.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.