Truist Financial Corp Has $302.43 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,192,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,085 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $302,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 468.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MBB traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $91.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,571. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $99.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.08 and a 200-day moving average of $94.02.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.2759 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

