Truist Financial Corp Has $244.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,496,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,471 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.88% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $244,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 47,009 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.64. 450,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,683. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $76.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.91. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.