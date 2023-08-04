Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 457,622 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.77% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $380,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,295,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.61. The company had a trading volume of 787,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,877. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.73. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

