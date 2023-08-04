Truist Financial Boosts Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $160.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GNRC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Generac from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus upgraded Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.48.

Generac stock traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.95. 2,497,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. Generac has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $281.50.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at $91,382,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $1,323,638. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

