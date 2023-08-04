Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $327.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Triumph Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Triumph Group Stock Up 1.4 %

TGI stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 328,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,068. The company has a market capitalization of $606.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.59. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

